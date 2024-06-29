The St. Louis Blues have traded forward Kevin Hayes to the Pittsburgh Penguins along with a 2025 second-round pick in exchange for future considerations, it was announced Saturday.

Hayes, 32, recorded 13 goals and 29 points in 79 games with the Blues last season. He was acquired from the Philadelphia Flyers in June of 2023 for a draft pick.

The 6-foot-5 centre is on the sixth season of a seven-year, $50 million deal with an annual cap hit of $3.57 million with the Flyers eating a portion of his salary. He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2026-27 season.

Drafted 24th overall by the Chicago Blackhawks in 2010, Hayes has 168 goals and 415 points in 713 career games split between the New York Rangers, Winnipeg Jets, Flyers, and Blues.

The Dorchester, Mass., native represented the United States three times at the World Championship, recording four goals and seven points in 19 appearances with his team finishing as high as fifth place.