The Pittsburgh Penguins acquired Matt Dumba and a 2028 second-round pick from the Dallas Stars in exchange for defenceman Vladislav Kolyachonok on Thursday.

Dumba, 30, recorded a goal and 10 points in 63 games with the Stars last season while averaging 15:18 of ice time. He did not appear for the team in the playoffs as the Stars were eliminated by the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference Final.

The 6-foot-1 right-shot defenceman is entering the final season of a two-year, $7.5 million contract in July of 2024 with an annual cap hit of $3.75 million. He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

Drafted seventh overall by the Minnesota Wild in 2012, Dumba has 84 goals and 258 points in 737 career games split between the Wild, Arizona Coyotes, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Stars.

The Regina, Sask., native represented Canada at the 2016 World Championship, taking home a gold medal.

Kolyachonok, 24, appeared in 35 games last season, recording two goals and seven points split between the Utah Hockey Club and Penguins while averaging 13:01 of ice time.

He finished last season with the Penguins after being claimed off waiver from Utah in February.

The 6-foot-2 defenceman is on the final season of a two-year, $1.55 million deal with an annual cap hit of $775,000.

Drafted 52nd overall by the Florida Panthers in 2019, Kolyachonok has four goals and 14 points in 74 career games split between the Coyotes, Utah, and Penguins.