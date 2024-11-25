The Pittsburgh Penguins acquire forward Philip Tomasino from the Nashville Predators in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick in 2027 on Monday.

Tomasino, 23, has appeared in 11 games with the Predators this season, recording one assist while averaging 11:18 of ice time.

The 6-foot centre signed a one-year, $825,000 deal with the Predators during training camp.

Drafted 24th overall by the Predators in 2019, Tomasino has 23 goals and 71 games in 159 career games.

The Mississauga, Ont. native represented Canada at the 2021 World Juniors in Edmonton, recording four goals and six points to take home a silver medal.

The trade comes with both team struggling to start the season. The Predators, who had high expectations after an off-season of heavy spending, have a 7-11-3 record, sitting second-last in the Central Division.

The Penguins currently sit last in the Metropolitan Division at 7-12-4 and are on pace to miss the playoffs for a third straight season.