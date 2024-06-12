The Pittsburgh Penguins hired former San Jose Sharks fired head coach David Quinn as an assistant coach on Wednesday.

Penguins president and general manager Kyle Dubas said Quinn will focus on the team's defence, having overseen two Norris-Trophy winning seasons during his time as an NHL head coach. Under Quinn, Adam Fox won the Norris Trophy with the New York Rangers in 2021 and Erik Karlsson won the award with the Sharks in 2023. Karlsson was traded to the Penguins shortly after winning the award last summer.

“David Quinn brings a wealth of coaching and developmental experience across the highest levels of professional and international hockey,” Dubas staff. “Quinn has a long track record of helping elite defensemen reach their full potential, and we look forward to the impact he can make on our defensive group and our entire program.

"Coach Quinn’s experience, character, energy and enthusiasm make him a great fit for coach (Mike) Sullivan’s coaching staff.”

Quinn was fired by the Sharks in April after the team finished last in the NHL with a 19-54-9 record. He was hired by the Sharks in 2022, posting a 41-98-25 record over his two seasons.

The 57-year-old spent three years as head coach of the Rangers from 2018-2021 before his tenure with the Sharks. He reached the postseason once with the Rangers, in 2020, but the team was eliminated in a three-game sweep during the play-in round.

Prior to making the move to the NHL in 2018 with New York, Quinn spent five seasons as head coach at Boston University.