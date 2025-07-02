The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed unrestricted free agent forwards Anthony Mantha and Rafael Harvey-Pinard on one-year contracts Wednesday and added defenceman Phil Kemp on a two-year deal.

Mantha's deal carries a cap hit of $2.5 million, while Harvey-Pinard will count for $775,000 against the salary cap. Kemp's deal also carries a cap hit of $775,000.

Harvey-Pinard and Kemp both signed two-way deals.

Mantha, 30, only appeared in 13 games with the Calgary Flames last season after undergoing surgery on his ACL in November. He had four goals and seven points in 13 games last season.

The 6-foot-5 winger is coming off a one-year, $3.5 million contract.

Drafted 20th overall by the Detroit Red Wings in 2013, Mantha has 146 goals and 303 points in 507 career games split between the Red Wings, Washington Capitals, Vegas Golden Knights and Flames.

Harvey-Pinard went without a point in one game with the Montreal Canadiens last season. He had five goals and 19 points in 40 AHL games with the Laval Rocket.

The 26-year-old winger appeared in 45 games with Montreal in 2023-24 and 34 games with the team the year before that.

Kemp. also 26, posted seven goals and 12 points in 56 games with the AHL's Bakersfield Condors last season. He has appeared in one career game, coming with the Edmonton Oilers during the 2023-24 season.