The Pittsburgh Penguins have assigned forward Rutger McGroarty to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League, the team announced on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old has played in three games this season, recording no points and a minus-one rating.

The Lincoln, Nebraska native was acquired by the team from the Winnipeg Jets in August in exchange for prospect Brayden Yager.

He was originally selected 14th overall by the Jets in the 2022 NHL Draft but requested a trade from the club this past offseason.

McGroarty recorded 16 goals and 36 assists at the University of Michigan last season.

The Penguins are 2-2-0 this season.