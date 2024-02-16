The Pittsburgh Penguins have claimed forward Matthew Phillips off waivers from the Washington Capitals.

The 25-year-old has one goal and four assists in 27 games with the Capitals this season.

A sixth-round pick (166th overall) by the Calgary Flames at the 2016 NHL Draft, Phillips signed as a free agent with Washington on July 2, inking a one-year, $775,000 contract.

Injuries have been piling up for the Penguins, who ruled out winger Jake Guentzel for up to four weeks on Thursday.

The Penguins are also currently without forwards Noel Acciari, Jansen Harkins and Matt Nieto, who are all on injured reserve.

Pittsburgh closed to within five points of the Detroit Red Wings for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference with Thursday's 4-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks. The Penguins have two games in hand on Detroit.