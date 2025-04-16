Pittsburgh Penguins defenceman Kris Letang underwent successful surgery to close a patent foramen ovale (PFO, a small hole in the heart), the team announced Wednesday.

The timeline for recovery has been set at four-to-six weeks, while the Penguins will play their final game of the season on Thursday.

Letang posted nine goals and 30 assists in 74 games this season.

The 37-year-old has suffered two strokes during his NHL career. He won the Masterton Trophy in 2023 after returning from his second stroke just 12 days after the event during the 2022-23 season.

A veteran of 1,161 career games, all with Pittsburgh, Letang has 175 goals and 772 points.

More details to follow.