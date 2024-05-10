Pittsburgh Penguins veteran Erik Karlsson will serve as captain for Team Sweden at the 2024 IIHF Men's World Hockey Championship.

The team announced Friday that Karlsson will wear the "C" with Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Victor Hedman and Detroit Red Wings forward Lucas Raymond serving as alternate captains.

Sweden will open their tournament on Friday in a heavyweight tilt against Team USA (LIVE at 2pm et/11am pt. on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App).

Karlsson had 11 goals and 56 points in 82 games with the Penguins this season after being acquired in the off-season from the San Jose Sharks. He won his third Norris Trophy last season with a career-high 25 goals and 101 points with the Sharks.

Hedman was a late add to Sweden's roster along with Adrian Kempe, Carl Grundstrom, Pontus Holmberg following their first-round exits in the NHL playoffs.

The additions left Vancouver Canucks forward Jonathan Lekkerimaki without a spot on the team after previously being named to the roster.

The Swedes have not medalled at the worlds since winning back-to-back golds in 2017 and 2018.

Watch every game of the World Hockey Championship LIVE on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.