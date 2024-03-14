Erik Karlsson isn't putting much stock into the rumblings the Ottawa Senators could be interested in a reunion with their former captain.

The Pittsburgh Penguins defenceman said Thursday he believes there is little substance to the talk.

“Yeah, that’s Canada for you,” Karlsson told reporters. “I played there for a long time, so I kind of know how that game works. They’ve got a lot of things to talk about every day to [fill] a lot of air time, but they only have a few things to actually discuss.

“They like to make up these what-if scenarios. That’s just the way it is, and it’s not something that I really look into or worry too much about.”

The 33-year-old in his just his first season as a member of the Penguins, having been acquired from the San Jose Sharks last August as part of a blockbuster three-team trade. He has eight goals and 44 points in 64 games after enjoying a career season last year, winning his third Norris Trophy with 25 goals and 101 points in 82 games.

Speculation has surfaced surrounding multiple members of the Penguins core as the team appears set to miss the playoffs for the second straight season after seeing a 16-year postseason streak end in 2023.

Karlsson remains signed through the 2026-27 season at a cap hit of $10 million for the Penguins as the Sharks retained $1.5 million in last year's deal.