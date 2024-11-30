Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin and Boston Bruins defenceman Nikita Zadorov have each been fined $5,000, NHL Player Safety announced Saturday.

Each fine is the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement.

The incident occurred late in the opening period of Friday's game between the two teams when Zadorov appeared to poke Malkin with his stick while seated on the Bruins' bench. Malkin responded by swinging his stick back toward the bench, appearing to make contract. NHL Player Safety said Malkin was fined for slashing Bruins defenceman Mason Lohrei.

Zadorov was assessed a minor penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct. Malkin was handed a minor for slashing.

Malkin had one assist in 16:03 of ice time in Pittsburgh's narrow 2-1 victory, while Zadorov had one shot on goal and one blocked shot in just under 20 minutes on the ice.

The money from each player's fine goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.