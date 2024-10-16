PITTSBURGH (AP) — Both Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby picked up milestones Wednesday night against the Buffalo Sabres.

Malkin scored his 500th career goal to give Pittsburgh a 4-3 lead in the third period, putting home his own rebound off a feed from Crosby. Play stopped as Malkin's teammates came off the bench to congratulate him.

The marker made Malkin the 48th player in NHL history to reach to 500-goal mark. He also became the 20th player to score 500 with one team.

Malkin moved into the 500-club with Crosby (592), making the Penguins duo just the second in NHL history to reach the plateau as teammates, joining Edmonton Oiler legends Wayne Gretzky and Jari Kurri.

Earlier in the game, Crosby became the 10th player in NHL history to record 1,600 career regular season points.

Crosby recorded the secondary assist on Bryan Rust’s power-play goal at 11:01 of the first period. The 37-year-old Crosby is the first player to reach the milestone since Jaromir Jagr on Oct. 6, 2011.

Crosby needed 1,277 games to reach 1,600 points, the fifth-fewest to hit the milestone. Crosby is eight goals shy of reaching 600 in his career. He’s 41 points short of tying Hall of Famer Joe Sakic for ninth place in NHL history.

