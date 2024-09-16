The Pittsburgh Penguins have re-signed Sidney Crosby to a two-year contract extension, running through the 2026-27 season and carrying an average annual value of $8.7 million.

Crosby is entering the last season of a 12-year, $104.4 million contract he signed in July of 2012, featuring an identical average annual value of $8.7 million. The 37-year-old team captain became eligible to sign an extension on July 1.

“There are no words to properly describe what Sidney Crosby means to the game of hockey, the city of Pittsburgh and the Penguins organization,” Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas said. “Sidney is the greatest player of his generation and one of the greatest players in the history of the game. His actions today show why he is one of hockey’s greatest winners and leaders.

"Sid is making a tremendous personal sacrifice in an effort to help the Penguins win, both now and in the future, as he has done for his entire career.”

The Penguins have missed the postseason in each of the past two seasons despite making a late push in the Eastern Conference's wild-card race this season. The team has now missed the playoffs just four times during Crosby's tenure in Pittsburgh, which dates back to 2005 after they selected him with the first-overall pick.

Arguably the greatest player in franchise history, Crosby is coming off his best season since 2018-19, scoring 42 goals and 52 assists over 82 games. It marked the second straight season Crosby has tallied 90-plus points while playing a full 82-game season.

“Sid’s work ethic, focus, character, and mastery of his craft are the stuff of legends to those inside of hockey. Yet, what makes Sid most special is that he actually surpasses that legend with his daily commitment to his craft and to helping the Penguins win,” Dubas continued Monday. “His dedication to the Penguins through 2027 ensures that our franchise will have its Captain as we go through this phase of our project. Sid’s commitment reiterates our urgency to build a team around him that can return our team to contention and provide our players with Sid’s leadership and example of what it means to be a Pittsburgh Penguin.”

It's been a relatively quiet off-season to date for the Penguins, who moved out Reilly Smith in a trade with the New York Rangers, acquired Kevin Hayes in a trade with the St. Louis Blues and added Anthony Beauvillier, Blake Lizotte and Matt Grzelcyk among their free-agent signings.

Over 1,272 career games, Crosby has tallied 592 goals and 1,004 assists, winning Stanley Cups in 2009, 2016 and 2017. The native of Cole Harbour, N.S., is a 10-time All-Star, owning two Hart Memorial Trophies, two Art Ross Trophies, two Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophies and two Conn Smythe Trophies.

More details to follow.