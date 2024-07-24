Kevin Hayes has been humbled after being traded in each of the past two off-seasons as he enters a new chapter with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The St. Louis Blues sent Hayes and a second-round pick to the Penguins last month, retaining half of his salary in exchange for future considerations. He was acquired by the Blues last June, with the Philadelphia Flyers receiving a sixth-round pick back for him.

"In Philly, I signed a seven-year deal there. I had one bad year with injuries (2021-22)," Hayes told NHL.com. "I don't think the coach [John Tortorella] and I saw eye-to-eye my final year in Philly, which is totally fine.

"And then in St. Louis, I just feel like I never really found the correct role. I don't want to say they're going into a rebuild because I don't think they are, and I know when that was said last year the guys in the locker room didn't really appreciate it. I just didn't really fit into their plan, I guess."

Hayes remains signed through 2025-26 at an average annual value of $7.14 million and will count for $3.57 million against Pittsburgh's cap. The 32-year-old forward had 13 goals and 29 points in 79 games last season. He had 18 goals and 54 points in 81 games with the Flyers in 2022-23 and is looking to rediscover that same level of output in Pittsburgh.

"Definitely an ego shot when you go on two teams in two years," Hayes added. "I'm a pretty confident person. I've been in the League for a long time. I've had successful seasons. I know what I need to do to make sure my game works in this league. I think I'll have a good opportunity in Pittsburgh to do that.

"I think instead of it being an ego shot, I'll use it more as motivation to kind of show those two teams I can still play and produce in this league."

Selected by 24th overall by the Chicago Blackhawks in 2010, Hayes has 168 goals and 414 points in 713 career games with the New York Rangers, Winnipeg Jets, Flyers and Blues.