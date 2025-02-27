Pittsburgh Penguins forward Michael Bunting had surgery on Wednesday to remove his appendix, head coach Mike Sullivan confirmed.

"He’ll be out here for the next little while," Sullivan said Thursday. "I don’t know the timeframe at this point.”

Bunting, 29, has 14 goals goals and 29 points in 58 games this season. He was acquired by the Penguins from the Carolina Hurricanes at the trade deadline last year as part of the team's return of Jake Guentzel.

The Scarborough, Ont. native is signed through next season at a $4.5 million.

Selected in the fourth round of the 2014 draft by the Arizona Coyotes, Bunting has 90 goals and 210 points in 326 career games.

The Penguins enter play Thursday sitting second-last in the Eastern Conference, nine points back of the final wild-card spot with two more games played than the Columbus Blue Jackets, who hold the last playoff spot.