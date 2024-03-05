It appears a Jake Guentzel trade is on the horizon for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports the Penguins are hoping to have a trade in place for Guentzel by Wednesday evening as Friday's trade deadline looms.

Dreger adds that Pittsburgh is "open to quality over quantity in return," but would like a first-round pick, young NHL player, and prospects back in the deal. "Flexibility comes in the calibre of prospect or roster player," Dreger wrote.

Guentzel has moved to No. 1 on the TSN Trade Bait board after TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reported Monday there were "six-plus legit suitors for Guentzel" with the Vegas Golden Knights and Vancouver Canucks among them.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston adds Guentzel is expected to be dealt as rental. The pending unrestricted free agent carries a cap hit of $6 million on his expiring deal.

The expectation is that Guentzel will be dealt by the #pens as a rental. It doesn't sound like potential acquiring teams have shown much interest in trying to work out an extension as part of the trade. https://t.co/rrzm7370lR — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) March 5, 2024

With 22 goals and 52 points in 50 games, the 29-year-old winger was the Penguins' leading scorer before getting hurt last month. He appears to be nearing a return, but that could come with a new team.

Penguins president and general manager Kyle Dubas acknowledged last month that Guentzel could be on the move as he looks to add younger players while continuing to compete.

“I understand how valuable he’s been as a teammate, person in the community, contributor to helping the team win the Stanley Cup, and so on and so forth. It’s important,” Dubas said on Feb. 21. “But at the same time, we have to take stock with where we’re at and be realistic about the fact that one of the issues we have is we need to get younger. We have a lot of guys in their 30s signed, some of them are some of the best players in the history of the franchise.

“It’s tough with Jake, as I’ve said to him, because he’s an excellent player and playing at an elite level. We have to find a way to continue to have those solid veteran guys, but also continue to get younger at the same time.”