Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel is taking part in the team's optional morning skate Saturday wearing a white no-contract jersey, according to team reporter Michelle Crechiolo.

The 31-year-old is the No. 2 player on TSN's Trade Bait list and is currently on the injured reserve list with an upper-body injury. He is not eligible to come off the list until March 10, two days after next week's trade deadline.

Jake Guentzel is taking part in the Penguins optional morning skate wearing a white no-contact jersey. It’s the first time he’s participated in the official portion of a practice - until this point of the trip, he’d been coming on late. — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) March 2, 2024

The veteran winger told The Athletic's Rob Rossi this week that he's trying to focus on what he can control leading up to the deadline.

“I think you tell yourself to focus on what you can control. That’s what I’m trying to do. But, yeah, that’s not always easy to do, right? Like, it’s not just about you and playing hockey. There’s your family. People become friends. There’s a community, you know?” he said.

“I’m fortunate — all of that has happened to me here. That’s made it feel like home.”

Guentzel is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season and has a cap hit of $6 million this year.

He has 22 goals and 52 points in 50 games this season.