Pittsburgh Penguins defenceman Kris Letang will miss the second half of the team's home-and-home series against the New York Islanders with a lower-body injury, the team announced on Sunday.

Letang, 37, skated 25:04 with a minus-1 rating during the Penguins' 6-3 loss to the Islanders on Saturday from UBS Arena in New York.

The 6-foot right-shot defenceman has seven goals and 16 points in 34 games this season while averaging 23:24 of ice time. He missed three games earlier this season due to an illness.

Pittsburgh sits in fourth place in the Metropolitan Division with a 16-16-5 record and are one point behind the Ottawa Senators for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Drafted 62nd overall in 2005, Letang has 173 goals and 758 points in 1,121 career games with the Penguins.

Letang helped the Penguins to three Stanley Cup championships in 2009, 2016 and 2017.