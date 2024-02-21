With just over two weeks remaining before the trade deadline, the Pittsburgh Penguins appear to have set their course as a seller as their playoff hopes fade.

TSN Hockey insider Pierre LeBrun reports Penguins president and general manager Kyle Dubas is open to offers on all players outside of the team's core ahead of March 8.

"Kyle Dubas right now is listening on pretty much everyone on his roster other than his core guys. I hope I underline that part for everyone," LeBrun said on Insider Trading. "But that still leaves a lot of players that he's listening on, and, for example, a player that he's listening on is Reilly Smith, who's not a pending UFA. He's got another year in his deal at $5 million next year, but he's a Cup champion with playoff experience and I know that that may intrigue a few contenders somewhere on their list.

"The Penguins will be in sell mode to some degree between now and March 8."

Dubas' tenure with the Penguins began with an aggressive bid to get the team back in the postseason, acquiring Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson from the San Jose Sharks and Smith from the Golden Knights. But Pittsburgh has struggled to stay in the playoff race, currently sitting eight points back of the Detroit Red Wings for the final wild-card spot with two games in hand.

Pittsburgh was dealt a key blow last week when pending unrestricted free agent Jake Guentzel was ruled out for up to four weeks with an upper-body injury. The 29-year-old winger, who has 22 goals and 52 points in 50 games this season, is listed at No. 4 on the TSN Trade Bait board.

Smith has 10 goals and 23 points in 47 games with the Penguins this season. He posted 26 goals and 56 points in 78 games last season with the Golden Knights, adding four goals and 14 points in 22 playoff games.

The 32-year-old winger appears to set to rise from his current spot of No. 43 on the TSN Trade Bait board.