Pittsburgh Penguins forward Matt Nieto will be out of the lineup six-to-eight weeks after undergoing laparoscopic knee surgery, the team announced on Thursday.

The surgery was performed by head team physician Dr. Dharmesh Vyas at the UPMC St. Margaret Harmar Outpatient Center. The expected recovery time is six to eight weeks. — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 4, 2024

Nieto, 31, has been out of the lineup since the Penguins' 4-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Nov. 30.

The 5-foot-11 forward has a goal and four points in 22 games with the Penguins.

Nieto signed a two-year, $1.8 million deal with the team in the off-season.

Drafted 47th overall by the San Jose Sharks in the 2011 draft, Nieto has 86 goals and 203 points in 673 career games split between the Sharks, Colorado Avalanche, and Penguins.