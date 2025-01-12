Pittsburgh Penguins forward Michael Bunting was involved in an accident outside of PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh and won't be available to the team when they take on the Tampa Bay Lightning Sunday, according to head coach Mike Sullivan.

Sullivan added that Bunting was not injured in the accident.

Bunting, 29, has 13 goals and 25 points in 43 games with the Penguins this season.

The 6-foot winger was acquired at the trade deadline last season, along with prospects Ville Koivunen, Vasily Ponomarev, Crus Lucius, and two draft picks, from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for forward Jake Guentzel and defenceman Ty Smith.

Drafted 117th overall by the Arizona Coyoes in 2014, Bunting has 89 goals and 206 points in 311 career games split between the Coyotes, Toronto Maple Leafs, Hurricanes and Penguins.