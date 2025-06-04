Dan Muse is taking the reins of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The team named the 42-year-old Canton, MA native its 23rd head coach in franchise history.

“During this process, we met with many candidates who we felt would have been a fit as the next head coach of the Penguins, but ultimately, Dan Muse stood out as the best choice. What separated Dan was his ability to develop players, win at all levels where he has been a head coach and his consistent success coaching special teams in the NHL,” president and general manager Kyle Dubas said in a statement. “From his success in developing college and junior players, to his impactful work with veteran players during his time in the NHL, Dan has shown a proven ability to connect with players at all stages of their careers and help them to reach their potential.”

Muse had spent the past two seasons as an assistant with the New York Rangers under Peter Laviolette, with whom he also worked on the Nashville Predators staff from 2017 to 2020. Laviolette was dismissed at the end of the season.

Muse's coaching career began in 2005. After six years as an assistant at Yale, Muse became the head coach of the United States Hockey League's Chicago Steel in 2015 and led the team to a Clark Cup title in 2017. He later went on to coach the United States National Development Program Team before returning to the NHL.

The Penguins mutually parted ways with Mike Sullivan, who led the team to back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017, after 10 seasons in April. Sullivan was named head coach of the Rangers in early May.