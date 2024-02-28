VANCOUVER — Erik Karlsson scored the game-winning goal at 1:42 of overtime to lift the Pittsburgh Penguins to their third consecutive victory, topping the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Rickard Rakell, with two goals, and Lars Eller added the others in regulation for Pittsburgh (26-21-8).

Tristan Jarry made 32 saves between regulation and overtime.

J.T. Miller, with a goal and an assist, Nils Hoglander and Brock Boeser scored for Vancouver (38-16-6), with Tyler Myers grabbing an assist.

Thatcher Demko stopped 36 shots.

Down 2-0 entering the second period, Rakell scored twice in just over seven minutes to tie the game.

The first came 2:13 into the frame, as he dangled his way through the defence and buried it past Demko off an assist from Sidney Crosby. The helper was Crosby's 1,000th career even-strength point.

Rakell scored his second at 9:36 with a 5-on-3 advantage, with Crosby finding him wide open in front to score into a gaping net.

Miller restored Vancouver's lead at 10:05 of the second. He stripped a Penguins defenceman on the forecheck and bore down on Jarry to score his 30th goal of the season.

Eller knotted the contest at 9:45 of the third when he skated into the slot and roofed a wrist shot through traffic to eventually send the game to overtime.

Hoglander opened the scoring for the Canucks at 10:23 of the first period, burying the puck home after a scramble in front.

Boeser doubled the lead with 2:17 left in the first, converting on a one-touch pass from Miller for his 34th of the season.

UP NEXT

Canucks: Hosting the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday.

Penguins: Travel to Seattle to play the Kraken on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 27, 2024.