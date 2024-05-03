The Pittsburgh Penguins parted ways with associate coach Todd Reirden, the team announced on Friday.

The move comes after the Penguins failed to qualify for the playoffs for the second straight season and finished with a 38-32-12 record.

Reirden, 59, was on his second stint with the Penguins' coaching staff after previously serving as an assistant coach from 2010-2014 under then-head coach Dan Bylsma.

In his second stint, Reirden helped the Penguins to two playoff appearances, but failed to advance past the first round.

"We are grateful to Todd for his dedication and commitment to the Penguins over two separate stints with the organization," said president and general manager Kyle Dubas. "[Head coach] Mike Sullivan and I spent time over the past two weeks evaluating the coaching staff, and although these decisions are never easy, we agree that this change was in the best interest of the team moving forward."

Reirden previously served as head coach of the Washington Capitals from 2018 to 2020, helping the team to two Metropolitan Division titles.

He has an 89-46-16 record as head coach of the Capitals.

Reirden also has 11 goals and 46 points in 183 career games as a player split between the Edmonton Oilers, St. Louis Blues, Atlanta Thrashers, and Arizona Coyotes.