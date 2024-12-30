The Pittsburgh Penguins have placed forward Jesse Puljujarvi on waivers on Monday.

Puljujarvi, 26, has three goals and eight points in 21 games with the Penguins this season.

The 6-foot-4 winger is on the final season of a two-year, $1.6 million deal with an annual cap hit of $800,000. He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

Drafted fourth overall by the Edmonton Oilers in 2016, Puljujarvi has 57 goals and 126 points in 376 career games split between the Oilers, Carolina Hurricanes, and Penguins.

The Finland native, represented his country twice at the World Championship, finishing as high as fourth place in 2017.