The Pittsburgh Penguins have promoted Jason Spezza and Amanda Kessel to have an expanded role with the AHL's Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins, in a flurry of front office moves on Monday.

Spezza is in his second season as assistant general manager with the Penguins and will now oversee all aspects of the AHL Wilkes-Barre Scranton franchise as general manager.

Kessel has been promoted to manager of minor league operations and the assistant general manager of AHL Wilkes-Barre Scranton after spending the last two seasons as special assistant to general manager Kyle Dubas. She will assist Spezza in matters involving the AHL club and will also oversee the ECHL's Wheeling Nailers.

The Penguins also hired Jonathan Erlichman as their new vice president of hockey research, development and strategy. He joins the Penguins after spending the last 12 years with the Tampa Bay Rays as their vice president of process and analytics.

Erlichman's responsibilities will include overseeing the team's use of data and analytics in regards to player acquisition, player development, and player evaluation.