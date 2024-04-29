The Pittsburgh Penguins have re-signed forward Sam Poulin to a two-year, $1.55 million contract, it was announced Monday evening.

The deal carries an average annual value of $750,000 at the NHL level.

Poulin, 23, played the majority of the 2023-24 season with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, tallying 16 goals and 15 assists for 31 points in 41 games. He appeared in three games with the Penguins at the NHL level, registering two shots. He also played in three NHL games during the 2022-23 season and recorded one assist.

The Blainville, Que., native was selected No. 19 overall in the 2019 NHL Draft by Pittsburgh.