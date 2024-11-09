The Pittsburgh Penguins recalled goaltender Tristan Jarry from his conditioning loan with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the AHL, the team announced on Saturday.

Forward Matt Nieto was assigned to the AHL in a corresponding move.

Jarry struggled heavily at the outset of the season, allowing six goals in their 6-0 defeat at the hands of the New York Rangers in the season opener. He allowed three goals on the first five shots he faced against the Buffalo Sabres in the team's fifth game of the season, and was assigned to the AHL eight days later on Oct. 24.

Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan said Jarry would spend time working with Jon Elkin, the club's director of goaltending, while with the WBS Penguins.

“It’s just part of the process we’ve put in place in here over the next little while to help Tristan get to his very best,” Sullivan said when Jarry was sent down.

Jarry was strong in five starts at the AHL level, allowing a 2.16 goals against average with a 0.926 save percentage in five starts with a 4-1-0 record.

Jarry, a two-time All-Star, has held a GAA below 3.00 and a save percentage above 0.900 every season since 2019-20. In three starts this year, those numbers skyrocketed to 5.47 GAA and a 0.836 save percentage.

"It’s our responsibility to help players through some of the struggles they inevitably go through in this league, and Tristan is no different,” Sullivan said.

Jarry is eligible to return to action on Monday against the Dallas Stars, who rank third in the Central Division with an 8-4-0 record entering play on Saturday.