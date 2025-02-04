Team Sweden announced on Tuesday that Pittsburgh Penguins forward Rickard Rakell will be added to their roster for the 4 Nations Face-Off beginning on Feb. 12.

He will be replacing Vegas Golden Knights forward William Karlsson, who was ruled out of the tournament due to injury.

Rakell, 31, leads the Penguins with 23 goals this season to go along with 45 points in 53 games.

The 6-foot-1 winger was acquired by the Penguins in 2022 from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for forwards Dominik Simon and Zach Aston-Reese, goaltender Calle Clang, and a draft pick.

Drafted 30th overall by the Ducks in 2011, Rakell has 224 goals and 494 points in 774 career games spit between the Ducks and Penguins.

The Sundbyberg, Sweden, native represented his country twice at the World Championship, taking home a gold medal in 2018.

Karlsson, 32, has missed the team's last six games with a lower-body injury and is considered to be week-to-week.

The 6-foot centre has seven goals and 18 points in 38 games this season.

Sweden kicks off their 4 Nations Face-Off tournament in Montreal with a date against Canada on Feb. 12, followed by a match with their forever rival Finland on Feb. 15.