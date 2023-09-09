The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed forward Colin White to a professional tryout contract.

White had eight goals and 15 points in 68 games last season with the Florida Panthers. He had two assists in 21 playoff games as the Panthers went to the Stanley Cup Final before losing to the Vegas Golden Knights.

A first-round pick (21st overall) by the Ottawa Senators at the 2015 NHL Draft, White has represented the United States internationally on a number of occasions, winning gold at the U17s, U18s and World Juniors.

In 292 career NHL games, the Hanover, Mass., product has 44 goals and 113 points.