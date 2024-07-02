The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed defenceman Sebastian Aho to a two-year, $1.55 million deal with an average annual value of $775,000.

Aho, 28, recorded two goals and nine points in 58 games with the New York Islanders this season. He did not make an appearance in the playoffs.

The 5-foot-10 left-shot defenceman is coming off a two-year, $1.65 million deal he signed with the Islanders in July of 2022.

Drafted 139th overall by the Islanders in 2017, Aho has spent his entire five-season career with New York, recording 11 goals and 50 points in 190 career games.