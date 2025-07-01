The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed unrestricted free agent forward Justin Brazeau to a two-year, $3 million contract, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Brazeau, 27, finished last season with the Minnesota Wild after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in exchange for forward Marat Khusnutdinov and a draft pick prior to the trade deadline.

He had 11 goals and 22 points in 76 games in his first full season in the NHL split between the Bruins and Wild. Brazeau added two assists in six playoff games before his team was eliminated by the Vegas Golden Knights in the first round.

The 6-foot-6 winger is coming off a two-year, $1.55 million contract with a cap hit of $775,000.

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Bruins in February of 2024, Brazeau has 16 goals and 29 points in 95 career games split between the Bruins and Wild.