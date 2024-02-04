The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed forward Jesse Puljujarvi to a two-year, $1.6 million contract with an average annual value of $800,000.

An unrestricted free agent after going unqualified by the Carolina Hurricanes, Puljujarvi signed a professional tryout with Pittsburgh on Dec. 10 after he was cleared for contact following double hip surgery in the offseason.

He has played in 13 games in the AHL with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, scoring four goals with nine points.

Drafted fourth overall by the Edmonton Oilers at the 2016 NHL Draft, Puljujarvi was dealt to the Hurricanes at the 2023 trade deadline in February in exchange for winger Patrik Puistola.

In 75 games last season split between the Oilers and Hurricanes, he had five goals and 16 points. In seven postseason games, he had one assist.

Internationally, Puljujarvi helped Finland win gold at the 2016 World Juniors, winning tournament MVP and best forward honours.

Born in Alvkarleby, Sweden and raised in Finland, he has 51 goals and 114 points in 334 career NHL games.