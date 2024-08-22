The Pittsburgh Penguins signed defenceman Nikolai Knyzhov to a professional tryout contract on Thursday.

Knyzhov, 26, appeared in 10 games with the San Jose Sharks last season, recording one assist. He also recorded three goals and 14 points in 40 games with the AHL's San Jose Barracuda.

The 6-foot-3 left-shot defenceman was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Sharks in July of 2019 and has recorded three goals and 12 points in 81 career games over four seasons with the Sharks.

Knyzhov represented Russia on the international stage at the 2018 World Juniors, appearing in five games en route to a fifth-place finish.