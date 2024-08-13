The St. Louis Blues re-acquired their own 2025 second-round pick from the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday to set up their double offer sheets against the Edmonton Oilers.

The Blues acquired their own 2025 second-rounder (acquired by Pittsburgh in the Kevin Hayes trade) and a 2026 fifth-rounder, sending a 2026 second-round pick and a 2025 third-round pick (the Ottawa Senators' selection) to Pittsburgh.

Shortly after, the Blues tendered offer sheets to forward Dylan Holloway and defenceman Philip Broberg of the Oilers. St. Louis needed their own second-round pick back for potential offer sheet compensation. Edmonton has seven days to match the offer sheets.

The offer to Broberg is for a two-year contract at $4,580,917 per year, the maximum offer that would require a second-round draft pick as compensation. The offer to Holloway is for a two-year contract at $2,290,457 per year, the maximum offer that would require a third-round draft pick as compensation.

On June 29, St. Louis traded Hayes to Pittsburgh along with a 2025 second-round pick in exchange for future considerations.