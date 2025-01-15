The Pittsburgh Penguins will place goaltender Tristan Jarry on waivers Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. ET, the team announced.

The 29-year-old has struggled this season, going 8-7-4 with a .886 save percentage and 3.32 goals-against average in 21 games.

Jarry is in the second year of a five-year, $28.66 million contract that carries a cap hit of 5.38 million. He has lost his last five outings, most recently stopping 14 of 17 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday.

Jarry led the NHL with six shutouts and had a .903 save percentage and 2.91 GAA last season. He has spent his entire nine-year NHL career in Pittsburgh, totaling 144 regular season wins with a .910 stop rate and 2.74 GAA.

The Penguins enter play Wednesday at 18-20-8, good for sixth in the Metropolitan Division with 44 points. They have dropped seven of their last eight games.