The Pittsburgh Penguins will retire former forward Jaromir Jagr's No. 68 jersey to the rafters at PPG Paints Arena on Feb. 18 against the Los Angeles Kings.

Jagr, who won two Stanley Cup championships with the Penguins in 1991-92, is one of the most decorated players in NHL history. In 1,733 career NHL games, the Kladno, Czechia native scored 766 goals, 1,155 assists and 1,921 points. Only Wayne Gretzky (2,857) has recorded more points in NHL history than Jagr. He holds the league record in game-winning goals with 135.

Drafted fifth overall by Pittsburgh at the 1990 NHL Draft, Jagr spent the first 11 seasons of his 24-year NHL career with the Penguins. He would later suit up for the Washington Capitals, New York Rangers, Philadelphia Flyers, Dallas Stars, Boston Bruins, New Jersey Devils, Florida Panthers and Calgary Flames.

A 10-time NHL All-Star, Jagr is also a five-time Art Ross Trophy winner (1995, 1998-2001), three-time Ted Lindsay Award winner (1999, 2000, 2006), won the Hart Trophy in 1998-99 and took home the Bill Masterton Trophy in 2015-16. He was named to the NHL’s First All-Star Team seven times (1995-96, 1998-2001, 2006), the second All-Star Team in 1996-97 and the All-Rookie Team in 1990-91.

Internationally, he won gold (1998) and bronze (2006) at the Olympics, two golds (2005, 2010) and two bronzes (1990, 2011) at the IIHF men's world championships, and bronze at the 1990 World Juniors. He is one of 30 players that is a part of the Triple Gold Club of having a Stanley Cup, an Olympic gold medal and a world championship title.

Jagr currently owns Rytiri Kladno of the Czech Extraliga and has been majority owner of the team since 2011-12.