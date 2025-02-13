The Pittsburgh Penguins and St. Louis Blues have completed the first trade of the 4 Nations Face-Off break.

The Penguins acquired forward Mathias Laferriere from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for winger Corey Andonovski in a swap of AHL players.

Laferriere has two goals and 10 points in 33 games this season with the Springfield Thunderbirds. The 24-year-old was selected by the Blues in the sixth round of the 2018 draft.

Andonovski, 25, has three goals and five points in 27 games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. He was undrafted and joined the Penguins after three years at Princeton University.

Both players are scheduled for unrestricted free agency this summer. Neither of the two has played an NHL game in their career.