VANCOUVER — Pius Suter scored twice and the Vancouver Canucks came all the way back to top the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-2 on Friday.

The Blue Jackets (11-12-3) took a 2-0 lead midway through the first period thanks to goals from Mathieu Olivier and Damon Severson.

Brock Boeser and Kiefer Sherwood replied for the Canucks (14-7-4) in the second before Suter gave Vancouver the lead early in the third.

Jake DeBrusk added an insurance goal midway through the final frame and Suter put a puck into the empty net with 65 seconds left in the game.

Kevin Lankinen stopped 30 of the 32 shots he faced for Vancouver and Columbus netminder Elvis Merzlikins made 12 saves.

All-star goalie Thatcher Demko returned to the Canucks' lineup for the first time since April 21, backing up Lankinen.

The 28-year-old American netminder has been out since Vancouver's first game of the playoffs recovering from a knee injury.

The Canucks now have points in four straight games (3-0-1), while the Blue Jackets have lost three in a row.

TAKEAWAYS

Canucks: DeBrusk scored at home for the first time as a Canuck on a power play 10:22 into the third. The left-winger has goals in four straight games and leads the team with 12. Boeser registered an assist on DeBrusk's goal, marking his 400th NHL point.

Blue Jackets: The visitors struggled with the man advantage, going 0-for-5 on the night. Columbus came into Friday's game with its power play ranked 29th in the league (17.2 per cent).

KEY MOMENT

An ill-timed play by Merzlikins allowed the Canucks to tie the game at 2-2 with a minute left in the second period. The goalie came out to the top of the left circle to chase down a loose puck but sent it into Vancouver centre Teddy Blueger along the boards. Blueger quickly dished off to Sherwood, who blasted a shot in past Zach Werenski as he attempted to protect the yawning net.

KEY STAT

Vancouver has made a habit of mounting comebacks this season — the Canucks are 9-5-1 when their opponent scores first.

UP NEXT

Canucks: Continue a six-game homestand Sunday against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Blue Jackets: Visit the Jets in Winnipeg on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2024.