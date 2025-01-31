Sidney Crosby has a lot on his plate.

The 37-year-old superstar is trying to drag the scuffling Pittsburgh Penguins back into the playoff race. He's also set to lead Canada at the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off tournament that will pit the country against the United States, Sweden and Finland.

Crosby can also see something lingering over the horizon that further fuels his unwavering passion — the 2026 Olympics.

"It's something that's in the back of my mind," Crosby said Friday. "It's something you have to earn. But it would be a pretty cool experience."

Crosby, who helped Canada win gold at the 2010 and 2014 Games, was named his country's captain for the 4 Nations earlier this week.

The round-robin tournament with a final, set to run Feb. 12-20 in Montreal and Boston, is expected to serve as an appetizer ahead of the league's Olympic return in 2026.

The NHL went to five straight Games between 1998 and 2014, but skipped 2018 for financial reasons before the COVID-19 pandemic scuttled 2022 plans.

The 4 Nations will be the closest hockey has seen to a best-on-best men's tournament since the 2016 World Cup, which included a 23-and-under Team North America featuring Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews. Russia is banned due to its ongoing war in Ukraine, while reigning world champion Czechia is also on the outside.

"Everybody's been hoping that this would come into fruition," said Matthews, the Toronto Maple Leafs captain poised to wear the 'C' for the U.S. "We missed out on a couple of Olympics already, which is unfortunate, but representing your country is very special.

"It's something that the players have been craving and looking forward to, and the fans as well."

Crosby and Matthews were both asked on separate video conference call with reporters how invested players will be for one-time tournament — the NHL hopes to hold a World Cup every four years beginning in 2028 — around the usual all-star break in the middle of the regular season.

"When you put guys together representing their countries, I think it brings out the best," Crosby said. "You throw in the fact that a lot of guys haven't had this opportunity, I would think it's going to be close to a World Cup."

Matthews expects the competition to be fierce.

"Missing out on two Olympics, you want to have that opportunity to play for your country and play in these kinds of environments and tournaments and situations," said the 27-year-old. "You wear your country's jersey, it always comes with a lot of pride and a lot of honour. I don't think that's gonna be lost on any of the players."

And it's all coming quick. Canada opens against Sweden on Feb. 12, while the U.S. meets Finland the following night.

"I'm excited," Crosby said. "The learning curve is quick. You've got to take in as much information as you can. Everyone's picked for a reason."

He'll be hoping for another tap on the shoulder — at the Olympics — in a year's time.

PRAISING CONNOR

Crosby was asked what he's seen from McDavid in terms of honing his game each season since the phenom first entered the league a decade ago.

"You have to constantly evolve and adapt," Crosby said of the Edmonton Oilers captain and three-time Hart Trophy winner as NHL MVP. "Especially a player like him that gets so much attention (and) teams are trying to stop every night.

"That's a progression that's important if you want to continue to have success. He's been able to do that at a pretty incredibly high level."

DOUGHTY TIME?

Vegas Golden Knights defenceman Alex Pietrangelo withdrew from Canada's roster because of an undisclosed ailment. The list of potential replacements is topped by Drew Doughty, who made his season debut this week with the Los Angeles Kings following ankle surgery in October.

The 35-year-old won gold with Canada at the 2010 and 2014 Olympics to go along with a pair of Stanley Cup victories.

"He's pretty versatile back there," Crosby said. "A guy who can play in any situation."

PROVINCIAL PRIDE

Crosby will be joined at the 4 Nations by fellow Nova Scotians Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche and Brad Marchand of the Boston Bruins.

The trio skate together in the off-season and could play on a line.

"We just appreciate the opportunity," Crosby said. "Seeing how they work in the summer and how much they put into it, and knowing what this means to them, that's really what it's all about."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2025.