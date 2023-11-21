The Nashville Predators placed injured forward Cody Glass on the injured reserve on Tuesday with an upper-body injury and is considered week-to-week.

The 24-year-old native of Winnipeg recorded an assist in Monday's 4-3 win over the Colorado Avalanche for his first point of the 2023-24 season.

Glass has been limited to only nine games this season with injuries.

Glass is coming off a career season with the Predators, recording 14 goals and 21 assists over 72 games in 2022-23.