NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators will be without defenseman Dante Fabbro for two to three weeks because of an upper-body injury.

The Predators updated Fabbro's injury status on Tuesday as they recalled Spencer Stastney from their AHL Milwaukee affiliate.

Fabbro was hurt Sunday in a 4-3 overtime loss at Minnesota, playing just six shifts over 3 minutes, 8 seconds. He signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract at the NHL trade deadline for the 2024-25 season.

The 25-year-old defenseman is in his fifth full season with Nashville, playing on the top defensive pairing with captain Roman Josi. He is having his best season, with 12 points in 53 games, and ranks third with a plus-11 rating.

Nashville visits Winnipeg on Wednesday night and is 10-0-2 in its last 12 games.

The Predators, who missed the playoffs last season. currently sit in the first wild-card slot in the Western Conference with 78 points. That's just ahead of the reigning Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights (75 points), who have two games in hand on the Predators.

___

