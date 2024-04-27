Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron has been fined $2,000 for goalie interference on Casey DeSmith of the Vancouver Canucks.

In Game 3 of the first-round playoff series between the two teams, DeSmith was playing the puck behind the Canucks' net during the first period when McCarron skated around the net and directly into DeSmith, knocking him over. McCarron was given a two-minute minor penalty for goaltender interference.

The Canucks skated away with the 2-1 victory to take a 2-1 series lead.

McCarron had a career season in Nashville in 2023-24, scoring 12 goals with 22 points in 70 games. He has zero points so far in the playoffs.

Vancouver is already without No. 1 goaltender Thatcher Demko, who backstopped the Canucks to a Game 1 win but has been sidelined the past two games with a knee injury.

Game 4 goes tomorrow night in Nashville.