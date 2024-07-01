The Nashville Predators have won the Steven Stamkos sweepstakes, signing the forward to a four-year, $32 million deal, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

The deal has an average annual value of $8 million.

Steven posted on social media that he would be leaving the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Stamkos, 34, has played his entire career with the Lightning, recording 40 goals and 81 points in 79 games in 2023-24. He added a goal and six points in five playoff games before the Lightning were eliminated by the Florida Panthers in the first round.

He is coming off an eight-year, $68 million deal he signed with the Lightning in June of 2016.

Drafted first overall by the Lightning in 2008, Stamkos has played his entire 16-season career in Tampa Bay and has the club records with 555 goals, 1,137 points, and 1,082 games.

The 6-foot-1 winger helped the team to back-to-back Stanley Cup victories in 2020 and 2021, recording nine goals and 19 points combined.

Stamkos was the NHL’s leader in goal scoring in 2010 and 2012, recording 51 and 60 goals respectively to win two Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophies.

The Markham, Ont., native has represented Canada three times at the World Championship, recording 16 goals and 25 points in 22 appearances and helped Canada to a silver medal in 2009. He also represented Canada at the World Cup of Hockey in 2016, recording a goal and assist to help Canada to a gold-medal finish.

Marchessault joins Stamkos in Nashville

The Predators also signed forward Jonathan Marchessault to a five-year, $27.5 million deal, according to LeBrun.

The contract has an average annual value of $5.5 million.

Marchessault, 33, played last season with the Vegas Golden Knights, registering 42 goals and 69 points in 82 games. He added two goals and four points in seven playoff games as the Golden Knights were eliminated by the Dallas Stars in the first round.

The 5-foot-9 winger helped Vegas win their first Stanley Cup championship in franchise history in 2023, recording 13 goals and 25 points in 22 games to win the Conn Smythe Trophy.

He is coming off a six-year, $30 million deal he signed with the Golden Knights in January of 2018.

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2012, Marchessault has 230 goals and 487 points in 638 career games split between the Blue Jackets, Tampa Bay Lightning, Florida Panthers, and Golden Knights.

The Cap-Rouge, Que., native represented Canada at the 2019 World Championship, recording three goals and 10 points en route to a silver medal.

Preds land Skjei

Nashville also signed Brady Skjei to a seven-year, $49 million deal with an average annual value of $7 million, according to LeBrun.

The 30-year-old scored 13 goals and 34 assists over 80 games with the Carolina Hurricanes in 2023-24.