Price to receive an honorary doctorate from University of Northern British Columbia

Carey Price, a world-renowned goaltender, role model for Indigenous youth and philanthropist, will receive an honorary Doctor of Laws degree from the University of Northern British Columbia during the 2024 Convocation ceremony at the Prince George campus on May 31.

From a childhood spent in his home community of Anahim Lake through to his career as an award-winning goaltender for the Montreal Canadiens and beyond, Price has inspired countless Canadians, fostered empowering community connections and become known for his tireless charitable efforts throughout northern B.C. and across the country.

“In sharing my journey and experiences with young people in Anahim Lake and across the country, I want to shine a light on all the possibilities and pathways open to them,” says Price, who is of Ulkatcho/Southern Dakelh and Nuxalk First Nations heritage. “Receiving this honorary Doctor of Laws degree from UNBC is an example of the unexpected opportunities that arise and fulfilling ways that community service gives back to you.”

Starting his junior hockey career in Williams Lake, the young netminder led the community’s Midget AAA team to the 2002-03 provincial championships and represented Team North at the 2002 B.C. Winter Games.

Price found success in the Western Hockey League, American Hockey League and internationally, garnering a number of awards and honours including a gold medal at the 2007 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship and the 2006-07 Canadian Hockey League’s Goaltender of the Year Award.

At the age of 18, Price was selected fifth overall by the Canadiens in the 2005 NHL Entry Draft, where he would go on to play for 15 seasons. As a Montreal Canadien, he established new franchise records for most games played and most wins by a goalie.

As a professional, Price won gold medals at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia and at the World Cup of Hockey in Toronto, ON in 2016. He was the recipient of five major NHL Awards, including the Hart Memorial Trophy for the league’s Most Valuable Player in 2015. While a Stanley Cup eluded Price, he did help guide the team to a playoff run to the final series against the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020-21.

In 2015, Price won the Northern Star Award as Canada’s top athlete and in 2016 he was named an Indspire Award recipient, recognizing Indigenous professionals who demonstrate outstanding career achievements. This coming July, Price will be inducted into the BC Hockey Hall of Fame.

When the Canadiens presented Price with the Jean Beliveau Trophy for the 2013-2014 season in recognition of his charity work and community involvement, he acknowledged his wife Angela’s contributions and leadership in their joint efforts to leverage and support positive change.

Price continues to actively make a difference in the lives of others, providing support to youth and youth sports programs in the region surrounding his home community through the Carey and Angela Price Foundation. He is a caring and engaging role model for Indigenous youth, encouraging them to be leaders and change agents.

In addition to growing up in the region, Price has a personal connection to the UNBC - his mother, Chief Lynda Price of the Ulkatcho First Nation, is an alumni. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in First Nations Studies with a minor in Political Science in 2011.

Price will receive the honorary degree during the morning ceremony celebrating the Class of 2024 at Convocation on May 31.