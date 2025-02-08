VANCOUVER - Prince Harry dropped the puck during a ceremonial opening faceoff before the Vancouver Canucks hosted the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, was in Vancouver for the opening of the 2025 Invictus Games being held in Vancouver and Whistler.

He founded the Games in 2014 for wounded, injured or sick service personnel and veterans.

The official opening ceremony for this year's iteration was held earlier Saturday at BC Place.

Prince Harry was joined on the ice by Canadian Invictus Games competitors Lee Jarrat and Andre Crooker, and Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini.

This year's Invictus Games will feature up to 550 athletes from 25 nations competing in 11 adaptive sports in Vancouver and Whistler until Feb. 16.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2025.