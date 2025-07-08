Projected 2026 No. 1 pick McKenna to announce NCAA commitment tonight

Projected 2026 first overall pick Gavin McKenna will announce his NCAA commitment Tuesday night on ESPN.

McKenna is taking his talents south of the border, with reports indicating he will join Penn State University for his draft-eligible season.

The move comes after the NCAA Division I Council voted in November to change its rules to allow players who have skated in the CHL to play college hockey.

McKenna, 17, played the past three seasons with the Medicine Hat Tigers of the Western Hockey League, culminating with an Ed Chynoweth Cup victory and Memorial Cup appearance last season.

The 6-foot winger was the CHL and WHL's Player of the Year last season after he finished second in WHL scoring with 129 points in 56 games. He ended the regular season on a 40-game point streak and only failed to show up on the score sheet three times last season.

“We’re talking about the best junior player in Canada,” TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button said earlier in the season. “I don’t toss around the title of ‘best junior player in Canada’ softly, it’s not hyperbole. He’s the best junior player in Canada. When you have that type of star power and ability to impact the game, it’s beyond impressive.”

McKenna ended up extending his point streak to 54 games in the playoffs, setting a modern day CHL record to overcome Alexander Radulov's 50-game streak that he set with the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League's Quebec Remparts during the 2005-06 campaign.

The Whitehorse, Yukon, native dominated in the playoffs, registering nine goals and 38 points in 16 playoff games to finish third in postseason scoring. He added three goals and five points at the Memorial Cup, securing a spot on the tournament all-star team but his team fell to the London Knights in the Memorial Cup Final.

McKenna finishes his WHL career recording 79 goals and 244 points in 133 career games with the Tigers.

Tri-City Americans defenceman Jackson Smith, Everett Silvertips winger Shea Busch, Guelph Strom centre Lev Katzin, and Brampton Steelheads centre Luke Misa have already announced their decisions to go from the CHL to Penn State next season.