Macklin Celebrini might be the projected first overall pick at June's 2024 NHL Entry Draft, but the Boston freshman says he's not sure what comes next.

Celebrini's Terriers were eliminated by Denver in the Frozen Four on Thursday in a 2-1 overtime loss. The Pioneers move on to play Boston College in the final.

The 17-year-old North Vancouver native told reporters after the game he was unprepared for the loss and couldn't answer whether or not he would be returning for his sophomore season.

“Yeah, I mean, I wasn’t really planning on losing tonight,” Celebrini said. “So, I mean, I gotta figure that out. Kind of still in shock. So, I’m not too sure.”

Despite the loss, Celebrini emphasized the season's positives.

“I’m proud of this group," Celebrini said. "We had a [heck] of a team and we gave it everything we could the whole season. We came up short on multiple occasions and I guess that’s how it goes sometimes. But no, I’m super proud of this group, and super grateful that I was able to get this opportunity to play with these guys.”

A finalist for the Hobey Baker Award, Celebrini came to Boston after one season with the USHL's Chicago Steel. In 38 games for the Terriers this season, the left-shot centre had 32 goals and 32 assists. He finished the season as both the Hockey East Rookie and Player of the Year.

The 2024 NHL Entry Draft is set to get underway on June 28 from the Sphere in Las Vegas.