VANCOUVER — Captain Quinn Hughes and centre Elias Pettersson both were out of the Vancouver Canucks' lineup against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday afternoon.

Neither player attended the Canucks' first practice after the Christmas break Friday. Head coach Rick Tocchet told media both were being evaluated for injuries.

“It’s hard to speculate,” Tocchet said when asked when either player might return. “I don’t know if it’s daily or weekly.”

Pettersson broke out of a seven-game scoring drought with a pair of goals in Vancouver’s 4-3 win over the San Jose Sharks on Monday. He played briefly in the third before leaving the bench.

He didn’t return to the ice when he was named the game’s first star.

Hughes had two assists in that game. Last year’s Norris Trophy winner as the league’s top defenceman leads the Canucks with 42 points and 34 assists.

Pettersson is Vancouver’s second highest scorer with 28 points, including 10 goals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 28, 2024.