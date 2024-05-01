The National Hockey League announced on Wednesday that Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes, Colorado Avalanche defenceman Cale Makar, and Nashville Predators captain Roman Josi have been named finalists for the Norris Trophy as the league's top defenceman.

Hughes, 24, led all defencemen in scoring with 17 goals and 92 points in 82 games this season and was fourth in the NHL with a plus-38 rating.

The 5-foot-10 defenceman became the 11th defenceman in NHL history to reach the 90-point plateau joined Ray Bourque and Bobby Orr as the only defencemen to have three assists in nine games in a season.

Hughes led the Canucks in average time-on-ice at 24:41 and helped lead the team to a Pacific Division title for their first playoff berth since the 2019-20 season.

"I'm obviously biased, but he's had a [heck] of a year and we're in the position we are because of him," Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet told David Satriano of NHL.com on April 16. "I don't know how many points we are, 20 or 30 more than last year, he's a big reason why."

The Orlando native is -550 to win the award, according to FanDuel.

Makar, 25, finished just behind Hughes in scoring with 21 goals and 90 points but led all defencemen with 1.17 points per game.

The 6-foot defenceman helped lead the Avalanche to a 50-25-7 record for third place in the Central Division.

"He's such a well-rounded player, one of the best in the world, and he has an impact in every aspect of our game," Bednar told reporters in January. "He likes to get up and involved on the offensive side but still pays a great deal of attention to his defence and physicality. He's always thinking one step ahead."

Makar previously won the Norris Trophy in 2022 after registering 28 goals and 86 points in 77 games and later won the Conn Smythe Trophy for the most valuable player in the playoffs as the Avalanche won the Stanley Cup.

This is the third time Makar has been nominated for the award.

Josi, 33, led all defenceman in goal scoring, registering 23 goals and 85 points in 82 games this season.

The 6-foot-1 defenceman led the Predators in average time-on-ice at 24:38 per game and previously won the Norris Trophy in 2020 after recording 16 goals and 65 points in 69 games.

"He's probably, in my opinion, the world's best defenceman," head coach Andrew Brunette told reporters after Josi recorded two third period goals in a 4-1 win over the Seattle Kraken on March 17. "He just does stuff like he did today and takes over games. And we lean on him all the time for his play and for his leadership."

This is the third time Josi has been nominated for the award.